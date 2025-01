Prior 65.72k

Net consumer credit £1.0 billion

Prior £0.9 billion

Net borrowing of mortgage debt by individuals rose to £3.6 billion in December, up by £1.0 billion following a decrease in net borrowing of £0.9 billion in November. Of note, the annual growth rate for net mortgage lending was seen up by 1.5% to end the year, up from 1.3% in the month before. That marks a continuation in the upward trend stretching back to April last year.