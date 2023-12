Prior +0.2%

Over the course of the year, UK house prices fell by 1.8% and that is arguably much less hurtful than anticipated considering the rate hikes by the BOE. The average price of a dwelling is seen at £257,443 to end the year. Nationwide does note that a rebound next year "appears unlikely" though as they say that "consumer confidence remains weak and surveyors continue to report subdued levels of new buyer enquiries".