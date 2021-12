Prior +0.9%

House prices +10.4% y/y

Prior +10.0%

UK house price growth continues to surge into year-end as demand conditions are still extremely robust in the market. That said, Nationwide notes that the outlook remains fairly uncertain with the strength of the housing market rather surprising in 2021 and may end up being the case again in 2022.

However, they do hold a view that conditions will slow next year - not least with the BOE raising rates.