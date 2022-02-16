He also adds that it is unhelpful to speculate on dates for a possible invasion. Well, the rhetoric built up at the moment is that Russia is saying that its troops are leaving after supposed military drills but other nations are claiming that to not equate to a meaningful withdrawal in any potential attack against Ukraine.

Unless we do see more concrete developments, this sort of he says, she says kind of narrative will keep markets guarded and any optimism will have that caveat of caution surely.