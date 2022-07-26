The UK's Recruitment & Employment Confederation's measure of confidence in hiring and making investment fell to -13 in the three months to June

  • the lowest since the same period in 2020
  • down from -7 in the three months to May

Remarks from the report:

  • "This new report clearly shows the effect of rising inflation and labour shortages on businesses across the country," Neil Carberry, chief executive of the REC, said.
  • "While firms are still looking to bring on new staff, this is really a reflection of how difficult businesses have found it to hire so far this year," he added.

Info via Reuters

UK PM Boris Johnson is sticking around until September when his successor will be appointed.

