China is trying to stem the flow of capital out of the country. It has ushered in 48 measures since August 2023 to restore investor confidence.

The British Chamber of Commerce in China said these fell short of "meaningful opening up" and that geopolitical tensions weighed heavy on the minds of UK investors.

The report comes via Reuters.

"British companies are yet to see government measures translate into 'meaningful opening up', with an anticipation that regulatory obstacles will increase rather than decrease in the next five years," the chamber said. "British business confidence is further constrained by growing risk of increased trade tensions due to a complex geopolitical environment," it added.

More at that link above. Not good news for China.