The UK's Financial Conduct Authority wants reports on gilts and associated markets

daily reports on any significant deterioration in market conditions

---

Reuters with the headline citing an unnamed source.

I guess the only thing worse than this is not getting such reports?

This comes after the huge disruption to gilts and GBP in response to the new UK government (new PM and Chancellor at least) unfunded tax cut plans. The markets bounced back after Bank of England intervention.