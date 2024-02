Prior -50

The slump for UK retailers eased to the slowest in 10 months, so that is a bit of comfort at least. But the expectations reading is seen at -15, so retailers are anticipating a pick up in the decline in sales in March. Some good news for the BOE is that the quarterly data for selling price inflation was +54 and down sharply from +73 in November. That marks the weakest reading for said indicator since May 2021.