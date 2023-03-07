Prior 0.0%; revised to +0.2%

The annual house price growth (+2.1%) remains unchanged for a third month running with the monthly reading showing a bit of a jump in the past month. Halifax notes that:

"Recent reductions in mortgage rates, improving consumer confidence, and a continuing resilience in the labour market are arguably helping to stabilise prices following the falls seen in November and December. Still, with the cost of a home down on a quarterly basis, the underlying activity continues to indicate a general downward trend."

/GBP