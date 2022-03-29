Prior 73.99k

Net consumer credit £1.9 billion

Prior £0.6 billion

Mortgage approvals declined slightly on the month but is keeping above the pre-pandemic 12-month average up to February 2020 of 66,700. Meanwhile, the annual growth rate of consumer credit increased to 4.4% from 3.2% in January, suggesting a pickup in credit conditions in the economy at least. But considering the inflation outlook, it is still safe to say that economic activity isn't exactly running hot whatsoever for the time being nor should it be in the months ahead.