- Prior 102k
- January ILO unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.8% expected
- Prior 3.7%
- January employment change 65k vs 52k expected
- Prior 74k
- Average weekly earnings +5.7% vs +5.7% 3m/y expected
- Prior +5.9%; revised to +6.0%
- Average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +6.5% vs +6.6% 3m/y expected
- Prior +6.7%
The report just continues to underscore that the UK labour market remains steady and not affected materially by the slowdown in economic conditions. Wage numbers continue to run hot but when you look at real wages (as per below), there are still issues with inflation
