Prior 102k

January ILO unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.8% expected

Prior 3.7%

January employment change 65k vs 52k expected

Prior 74k

Average weekly earnings +5.7% vs +5.7% 3m/y expected

Prior +5.9%; revised to +6.0%

Average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +6.5% vs +6.6% 3m/y expected

Prior +6.7%

The report just continues to underscore that the UK labour market remains steady and not affected materially by the slowdown in economic conditions. Wage numbers continue to run hot but when you look at real wages (as per below), there are still issues with inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term that needs to be worked out by lawmakers and policymakers.