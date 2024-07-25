Rachel Reeves is the new UK government's Chancellor of the Exchequer:

Says there is still more work to do on 'Pillar 1' tax agreement, optimistic for agreement by Autumn

Wants tax burden on working people to be lower, but will not make unfunded commitments

Will make statement on Monday about the state of public finances, public spending pressures

I want taxes to be lower, not higher, but won't make commitments without being able to say where the money is coming from

I am going to fix fiscal mess that the tories left us

Wants fairer, sustainable tax on wealthy but need to strike right balance

Labour wants to be pro-growth, pro-wealth creation

Stay tuned for Monday.

Later next week the Bank of England meet, on 1 August. A rate cut is expected.