Rachel Reeves is the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer.
The UK TImes (gated) reports that Reeves has warned ministers to consider cuts to frontline services
- they will have to consider cuts to frontline services if they want to fund above-inflation pay rises for public-sector workers
- Treasury has taken a hardline stance
- told ministers that there will be no additional funding and that if independent pay-review bodies recommend bigger rises in earnings, they will have to fund it from within existing budgets
The summary of the Times piece comes via Reuters.
GBP little changed.