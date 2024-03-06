Outside of the whole 'mini-budget' fiasco involving Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng back in September 2022, budget days aren't really big market movers for gilts and the pound. This time around, it should be no different. Jeremy Hunt is now speaking in parliament and is setting out the spring budget. The difference here is that this is one that is going to be very political as it comes before the upcoming UK election later this year.

The most notable announcement should be a cut to national insurance contribution, so as to also incentivise the public to reenter the labour market. We are not likely to see a cut to income tax, as the Tories are likely to save that as part of their election promises. Here is what is announced so far (will be updating this periodically):