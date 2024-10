She's still trying to thread the needle here but I reckon on the balance of things, the pound has taken to the budget quite well. It was a tough scenario as the currency had mostly expected negative takeaways from the budget. Tax hikes would've hit short-term growth and increased spending/borrowing would've upset the gilts market and raise debt concerns.

But as mentioned yesterday, she's lucky enough that this is coming at a time when the BOE is cutting rates instead.