Worries about risks to the UK financial system posed by a global economic downturn have risen sharply to their highest level since the second half of 2019, a Bank of England (BOE) survey showed on Wednesday.

The Bank's twice-yearly systemic risk survey polled 55 financial firms between July 23 and August 12 and asked each participant to list the five risks they believed would have the greatest impact on the UK financial system if they materialised.

One-third of participants flagged worries about the threat to the UK financial sector associated with an overseas/global economic downturn, an increase of 19 percentage points and the largest single increase compared with the results of the previous survey in March, the BoE said.

