A majority of surveyed UK firms are delaying making new investments in China according to the British Chamber of Commerce in China.
- 60% see a slowing Chinese economy as a bigger challenge than the COVID curbs in place until late last year
- While the "peak pessimism" recorded during the pandemic is easing, British businesses are delaying making new investment in China amid a stuttering economic recovery and are downgrading the importance of the world's No. 2 economy to their global operations
- "In previous years, 80% (of firms) were investing more because of market potential, but it feels like we're now entering a phase of real clarity," Julian Fisher, the chamber's chair said. "(Firms) are a lot more pragmatic and there's a lot less speculation,"
More at that link above.