A majority of surveyed UK firms are delaying making new investments in China according to the British Chamber of Commerce in China.

Info via Reuters:

60% see a slowing Chinese economy as a bigger challenge than the COVID curbs in place until late last year

While the "peak pessimism" recorded during the pandemic is easing, British businesses are delaying making new investment in China amid a stuttering economic recovery and are downgrading the importance of the world's No. 2 economy to their global operations

"In previous years, 80% (of firms) were investing more because of market potential, but it feels like we're now entering a phase of real clarity," Julian Fisher, the chamber's chair said. "(Firms) are a lot more pragmatic and there's a lot less speculation,"

More at that link above.