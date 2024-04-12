Prior 0.2%

U.K. GDP y/y vs -0.4% expected; prior -0.3%.

More U.K. data:

UK services m/m 0.1% vs 0%, prior 0.2%;

UK industrial production y/y 1.4% vs 0.6% expected; prior 0.5%;

UK construction output m/m -1.9% vs -0.4%, prior 1.1%;

UK industrial production m/m 1.1% vs 0% expected; prior -0.2%;

UK goods trade balance -14.212B vs -14.5B expected, prior -14.51B.

UK manufacturing production m/m 1.2% vs 0.1%, prior 0.0%;

UK GDP estimate 3M/3M 0.2% vs 0.1% expected, prior -0.1%;

UK GDP estimate m/m 0.1% vs 0.1%, prior 0.2%;

UK GDP estimate y/y -0.2% vs -0.4% expected, prior -0.3%;

UK goods trade balance Non-EU -14.2B vs prior -3.421B;

UK manufacturing production y/y 2.7% vs prior 2.0%.

The GBP didn't react too much after the data releases with GBP/USD currently trading near the 1.2540 level of support.

