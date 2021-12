UK GDP QoQ Actual 1.1% (Forecast 1.3%, Previous 1.3%)

UK GDP YoY Actual 6.8% (Forecast 6.6%, Previous 6.6%)

As expected, UK GDP offered no surprises and zero in the way of market catalysts.

GBP came into it rangebound and down, and that's where it remains for now. Last traded 1.3252 vs. 1.3250 coming into the data.

A right-proper snoozer.

Full ONS Report

For those keen on some additional colour, Reuters reports:

(Reuters) - Britain's economy grew more slowly than previously thought in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus posed a further threat to the recovery later in the year, official data showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 1.1% in the third quarter, weaker than a preliminary estimate of growth of 1.3%.

That was slower than the economy's 5.4% bounce-back in the second quarter when many coronavirus restrictions were lifted, the Office for National Statistics said.

Investors are braced for a slowdown in growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a rise in COVI9-cases caused by Omicron which has hurt Britain's hospitality and leisure sector and hit retailers.

"Our revised figures show UK GDP recovered a little slower in the third quarter, with much weaker performances from health and hairdressers across the quarter, and the energy sector contracting more in September, than we previously estimated," ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said.

"However, stronger data for 2020 means the economy was closer to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter," he said.

The level of GDP was 1.5% below where it was at the end of 2019, revised up from the previous estimate of 2.1% below its pre-pandemic level.