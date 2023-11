UK GfK Consumer Confidence data for November comes in at -24

expected was -28, prior -30

six-point increase was the biggest month-on-month improvement since March to April

Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director:

"Recent ups and downs in confidence have underlined the nation's topsy-turvy economic mood as encouraging news about falling inflation and wage growth is offset by high personal taxation, alongside costly fuel and energy bills"

Improving but still very net negative: