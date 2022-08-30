UK media with the report. Telegraph (gated)

In brief:

Nuclear power stations could be fast-tracked under a planning shake-up to try to alleviate the country’s energy crisis.

Greg Clark, the Levelling Up Secretary, unveiled new rules to speed up approval for major infrastructure projects as part of an effort to enhance energy security.

The plans could also slash the amount of time it takes to get offshore wind projects approved.

Obviously this is not going to alleviate the crisis overnight. But some good news ahead.