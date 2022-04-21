The Financial Times have the article but its gated. Other UK press have a brief summary though.
Via Express:
- Whitehall insiders told the daily that Mr Johnson's administration was developing the plans partly in anticipation of a new constitutional crisis if Unionist parties, which reject the Protocol, refuse to re-enter the region’s power-sharing executive after the May 5 elections.
- Under the proposed legislation, ministers would have unilateral powers to switch off key parts of the protocol in UK law.
- This would include border checks on goods travelling to the region from Great Britain.
This could pressure GBP/EUR:
- The move is expected to provoke the European Union's anger. Last year the bloc signalled it could suspend its post-Brexit trade deal with the UK if the Government reneged on its Protocol commitments.
Northern Ireland elections are on May 5.
Brexit baloney is never going away, is it?