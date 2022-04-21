The Financial Times have the article but its gated. Other UK press have a brief summary though.

Via Express:

  • Whitehall insiders told the daily that Mr Johnson's administration was developing the plans partly in anticipation of a new constitutional crisis if Unionist parties, which reject the Protocol, refuse to re-enter the region’s power-sharing executive after the May 5 elections.
  • Under the proposed legislation, ministers would have unilateral powers to switch off key parts of the protocol in UK law.
  • This would include border checks on goods travelling to the region from Great Britain.

This could pressure GBP/EUR:

  • The move is expected to provoke the European Union's anger. Last year the bloc signalled it could suspend its post-Brexit trade deal with the UK if the Government reneged on its Protocol commitments.

Northern Ireland elections are on May 5.

Brexit baloney is never going away, is it?

