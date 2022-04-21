The Financial Times have the article but its gated. Other UK press have a brief summary though.

Via Express:

Whitehall insiders told the daily that Mr Johnson's administration was developing the plans partly in anticipation of a new constitutional crisis if Unionist parties, which reject the Protocol, refuse to re-enter the region’s power-sharing executive after the May 5 elections.

Under the proposed legislation, ministers would have unilateral powers to switch off key parts of the protocol in UK law.

This would include border checks on goods travelling to the region from Great Britain.

This could pressure GBP/EUR:

The move is expected to provoke the European Union's anger. Last year the bloc signalled it could suspend its post-Brexit trade deal with the UK if the Government reneged on its Protocol commitments.

Northern Ireland elections are on May 5.

---

Brexit baloney is never going away, is it?