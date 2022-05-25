UK Times (gated) with the report:
- Uk Chancellor Rishi Sunak will will scrap plans for a “rebate and clawback scheme” that would have given people a £200 discount on their energy bills from October.
- Energy companies would have recouped the money in the form of higher bills over the next five years, which led to criticism that the measure was effectively a loan.
- Sunak will instead convert the loan into a grant to be distributed by energy companies, with no requirement for people to pay the money back.
- Two government sources said that the value of the discount could be increased to as much as £400, which would cost more than £10 billion.