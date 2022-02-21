PM Johnson has told the Ukriaine PM (in a call) that he believes an invasion is a real possibility in the hours and days ahead.

  • Johnson strongly condemned the Kremlin’s decision today to recognise Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states
  • UK had already drawn up sanctions to target those complicit in the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and that those measures would come into force tomorrow
  • he would explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine, at the request of the Ukrainian government
  • the west needed to support Ukraine in the event of an invasion but should continue to pursue a diplomatic solution until the last possible second
  • regardless of president Putin's actions, the UK would be steadfast in its full support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

