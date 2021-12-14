A "huge spike is coming"

Expect significant increase in hospitalisations

Cases doubling time still every 2-3 days

200,000 cases a day a possibility based on modelling

That's the middle point of a range, so could be higher (or lower)

Despite the warnings above, the government is saying that there are no plans for further restrictions. I'm guessing that is more to do with trying to appease other lawmakers and to dial down the backlash. We'll see how the situation develops but if hospitals do become overwhelmed, surely more restrictions will be coming.

Here's a look at the virus trend in the UK for the time being: