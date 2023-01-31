Reuters Note

British grocery inflation hit a record 16.7% in the four weeks to Jan. 22, dealing another blow to consumers battling an escalating cost-of-living crisis, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The figure jumped a "staggering" 2.3 percentage points from December's reading.

It said UK households now face an additional 788 pounds ($974) on their annual shopping bills if they don't change their behaviour to cut costs.

The Bank of England is expected to raise its main interest rate by half a percentage point to 4% on Thursday.





Data/News like this will be a fly in the ointment of those looking to the Old Lady (the BoE) to be one of the first CB's to take their foot of the Hike peddle.