UK Grocery Sales Down 3.8% Over 12 Weeks To Jan 23 Year-on-Year - Kantar

Grocery Price Inflation Was 3.8% In Four Weeks To Jan 23, Up 0.3 Percentage Points From Dec

Grocery Sales Up 8.0% Over 12 Weeks To Jan 23 Vs Same Period In Pre-pandemic 2020

The more timely 'over past 12 weeks' data following the recent trend of slowing consumer demand