Rightmove House Price Index for January indicates that UK home asking prices have shown their biggest early-year rise since 2020.

average price of properties coming to market rose by 1.7% between Dec. 8 and Jan. 11 to 366,189 pounds ($445,944), 9,000 pounds below a peak hit in May last year, Rightmove said (December figure was -1.7%)

Compared with the same period a year ago, asking prices were 1.8% higher (prior +1.4%)

number of new properties coming to market since Dec. 26 was up 11% from a year earlier while the number of buyers contacting agents about properties for sale was 9% higher and agreed sales rose by 11%.

Info via Reuters report.