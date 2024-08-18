UK estate agents are reporting more buyer interest following the Bank of England interest rate cut
- The Bank of England began cutting interest rates from a 16-year high on August 1
Rightmove survey showed:
- buyer enquiries in August were 19% higher than a year earlier, compared with an 11% annual increase in July
Rightmove director Tim Bannister (via Reuters report):
- "While mortgage rates aren't yet substantially lower since the rate cut, the fact that the long-hoped-for first cut has finally arrived, and mortgage rates are heading downwards, is positive for home-mover sentiment"