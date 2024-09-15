Data via property website Rightmove in the UK
September average asking prices for homes increased by 0.8%, double the average for the time of year in the series and the biggest for the month since 2016.
- -1.5 August
For the y/y +1.2%
- prior +0.8%
Rightmove cited the market getting a boost from a new government and the first rate cut from the Bank of England since 2020.
- "still uncertainties ahead, including the timing of a second Bank Rate cut, and which segments of the market could be affected by announcements in October's Autumn Statement"