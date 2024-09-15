Data via property website Rightmove in the UK

September average asking prices for homes increased by 0.8%, double the average for the time of year in the series and the biggest for the month since 2016.

-1.5 August

For the y/y +1.2%

prior +0.8%

Rightmove cited the market getting a boost from a new government and the first rate cut from the Bank of England since 2020.