We had the "Bank of England /Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey" for November earlier:

Reuters point to the nine-year high:

  • the public's expectation for inflation in the next one to two years rose to 3.4% in November from 3.2% in August, matching a May reading which was the highest since November 2013.

but balance that with slightly better readings:

  • expectations for inflation in five years' time rose to 3.3% in November from 3.1%, but were below May's two-and-a-half year peak of 3.5% and not much above their long-run average of 3.2%.
  • Expectations for inflation over the year ahead declined to 4.8% from August's record-high 4.9%.

---

The Bank of England meet next week, a 50bp rate hike is expected.

boe Bank of England