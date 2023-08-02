YouGov is out with a UK inflation expectations poll:

1-year ahead inflation expectations 4.3% vs 5.0% in June

5-10 year ahead inflation expectations 3.2% vs 3.3% in June

These are moving in the right direction but a hike is still coming tomorrow with the market pricing in a 62% chance its 25 bps and a 38% chance it's 50 bps. It will be an interesting one but the terminal top is now 5.76 in the rates market, well below the 6-6.5% that some were fearing last month.

Cable is down 71 pips to 1.2706 today.