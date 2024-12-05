Inflation expectations for the year ahead seen at 2.7% (previously 2.6%)

Inflation expectations for three years ahead seen at 2.6% (unchanged)

Expected wage growth for the year ahead seen at 4.0% (previously 4.1%)

The survey is one conducted on small, medium, and large UK businesses in assessing their perception of prices and wages mostly. Based on the above, it points to UK firms expecting wage growth to decline by 1.5% in the next 12 months. That as they reported an annual wage growth of 5.5% in the three months to November currently.