The pound will be a focus point in the session ahead as we will be getting UK inflation data, with the annual consumer inflation print estimated to inch closer towards 10%. With the cost-of-living crisis worsening, it's hard to imagine these numbers providing much comfort as it strikes at the heart of the BOE - who are struggling to deal with this all.

Major currencies are mostly little changed on the day with the dollar sitting more mixed in general, while overall risk tones are looking more tepid with Treasury yields also not offering much for traders to work with.

Elon Musk provided some entertainment to start the day but the main dish will be the US retail sales data later and then the FOMC meeting minutes. That might just help to provide some spark to markets on the week.

0600 GMT - UK July CPI figures

0900 GMT - Eurozone Q2 GDP second estimate

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 12 August

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.