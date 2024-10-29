BRC Shop Price Index in October 2024 fell at the fastest pace in more than three years:
-0.8% y/y
- expected -0.5%, prior -0.6%
- eighth time in nine months that the pace of price growth has weakened
British Retail Consortium data. BRC sound a note of caution:
- "Households will welcome the continued easing of price inflation,"
- "But this downward trajectory is vulnerable to ongoing geopolitical tensions, the impact of climate change on food supplies, and costs from planned and trailed government regulation."