BRC Shop Price Index in October 2024 fell at the fastest pace in more than three years:

-0.8% y/y

  • expected -0.5%, prior -0.6%
  • eighth time in nine months that the pace of price growth has weakened

British Retail Consortium data. BRC sound a note of caution:

  • "Households will welcome the continued easing of price inflation,"
  • "But this downward trajectory is vulnerable to ongoing geopolitical tensions, the impact of climate change on food supplies, and costs from planned and trailed government regulation."
gbp notes 24 July 2024 2