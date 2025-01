Prior -40

The downturn in the UK industry eased just ever so slightly to start the year. And the worrying part for the BOE is that the index for manufacturing average prices for the next three months is seen rising to 27, up from 23 in December. That's the highest since April last year. Adding to the soft report is that quarterly business optimism declined to -47 from -24 previously, down to its lowest level in over two years. Pain.