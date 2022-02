Prior +5.4%

Core CPI +4.4% vs +4.3% y/y expected

Prior +4.2%

The slight rise in the headline reading continues to see UK inflation at the highest since 1992, although there is some good news that the month-on-month change in inflation was -0.1%. That said, the readings above won't do anything to change the BOE's next step which will surely be another rate hike in March. Up, up, and away.