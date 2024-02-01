Prior 46.2

Output declined for an eleventh straight month, with the drop in January not much changed to that in December. New orders also declined while employment conditions also weakened, so that isn't too pretty despite an easing in the downturn to start the year. S&P Global notes that:

“The downturn in UK manufacturing continued at the start of 2024, with output, new orders and employment all reduced in January. The contraction was widespread, with declines in all three variables seen across the consumer, intermediate and investment goods sub-industries. The ongoing weakness is leading to an increasingly costcautious approach at manufacturers, compelling cutbacks in purchasing and stock holdings as companies aim to achieve efficiencies, protect cash flow and defend fragile margins.

"Cost and stock management initiatives are being complicated by the Red Sea crisis. Diverting purchased inputs, especially those sourced from the APAC region, around the Cape of Good Hope is raising prices and extending supplier lead times. Some of our panel members estimate that a minimum of 12-18 days could be added to some expected deliveries, disrupting production schedules and raising inflationary pressures at a time when manufacturers are already struggling with weak demand both at home and overseas. One small ray of light from the January data is manufacturers expect some of these issues may be temporary, with an increasing number (over 50%) still forecasting output to be higher 12 months out.”