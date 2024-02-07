Prior +1.1%

UK house prices rose for a fourth month in a row, with the average cost of a home now seen at £291,029. Of note, property prices are up 2.5% on an annual basis, its highest since January last year. Halifax notes that:

“The recent reduction of mortgage rates from lenders as competition picks up, alongside fading inflationary pressures and a still-resilient labour market has contributed to increased confidence among buyers and sellers. This has resulted in a positive start to 2024’s housing market."