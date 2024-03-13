Prior -0.1%

GDP -0.1% vs -0.1% 3m/3m expected

Prior -0.3%

Services +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%

Industrial output -0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.6%

Manufacturing output 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.8%

Construction output +1.1% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior -0.5%

The readings are mostly matching estimates with the services sector growing slightly on the month. That helps to see the UK economy pull off a slight growth to start the new year. The PMI data in February is also encouraging and all of this should allay any recession fears for now at least.