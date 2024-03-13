- Prior -0.1%
- GDP -0.1% vs -0.1% 3m/3m expected
- Prior -0.3%
- Services +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected
- Prior -0.1%
- Industrial output -0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected
- Prior +0.6%
- Manufacturing output 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m expected
- Prior +0.8%
- Construction output +1.1% vs -0.1% m/m expected
- Prior -0.5%
The readings are mostly matching estimates with the services sector growing slightly on the month. That helps to see the UK economy pull off a slight growth to start the new year. The PMI data in February is also encouraging and all of this should allay any recession fears for now at least.