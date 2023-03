Prior -0.5%

GDP 0.0% vs 0.0% 3m/3m expected

Prior 0.0%

Despite the slight beat on the monthly figure, UK GDP was flat in the three months to January 2023. Looking at the details, the services sector grew by 0.5% (+0.43% contribution) while production output fell by 0.3% (-0.04% contribution) and construction activity down by 1.7% (-0.10% contribution) on the month.