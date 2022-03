Prior 71.02k

Consumer credit £0.6 billion

Prior £0.8 billion

Mortgage approvals continue to keep above the 12-month pre-pandemic average of 66.7k with net borrowing of mortgage debt by individuals amounting to £5.9 billion in January. Annual consumer credit growth improved to 3.2% in January from 1.5% in December, so that is a plus point as the economy starts to pick up a bit of steam again.