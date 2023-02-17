Prior -1.0%; revised to -1.2%

Retail sales -5.1% vs -5.5% y/y expected

Prior -5.8%; revised to -6.1%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +0.4% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior -1.1%; revised to -1.4%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -5.3% vs -5.3% y/y expected

Prior -6.1%; revised to -6.5%

That's a modest beat after the poor stretch in November and December, though sales volumes are down 0.9% in the three months to January and compared to the same period a year ago, they are down 5.7%.

Looking at the details, non-store retailing saw sales volumes rising by 2.0% on the month - helped out by January sales promotions. Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales volumes rose by 1.7% as fuel prices continued to fall. Non-food stores sales volumes rose by 0.6% on the month while food store sales volumes fell by 0.5% with customers buying less because of increased cost of living and food prices.

