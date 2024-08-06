Prior 52.2

A jump in new orders contributed to the quicker rise in construction activity in the UK last month. The good news is that employment conditions also ramped up but price pressures were also seen rising, so that is something to take note of. S&P Global says that:

"The election-related slowdown in growth seen in June proved to be temporary, with the pace of expansion roaring ahead in July. Firms saw the strongest increases in new orders and activity since 2022 as paused projects were released amid reports of improved customer confidence.

"The strength of demand moved the sector closer to capacity, bringing a recent period of improving supplier performance to an end. There were also signs of inflationary pressures picking up, something that will need to be watched closely if demand strength continues in the months ahead."