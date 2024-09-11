Prior 0.0%

Services +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%

Industrial output -0.8% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.8%

Manufacturing output -1.0% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +1.1%

Construction output -0.4% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

The readings above are all a miss on estimates, as the UK economy stagnated in the month of July. Looking at the breakdown, services contributed 0.11% to GDP on the month but that was offset by a 0.10% decline in production and 0.03% fall in construction. After having already stagnated in June as well, the UK economy is starting to see slower times now in Q3.