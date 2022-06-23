UK CBI
  • Prior -1

UK retailers continue to report falling sales in June, with the report highlighting that they are also expecting sales next month to be well below normal for this time of the year. If anything else, this just underscores the fallout amid the cost-of-living crisis that is weighing on consumption activity. CBI notes that:

"Retail volumes are struggling as high  inflation  eats away at consumers' budgets. The squeeze on household income appears to have offset any boost to activity from the extended Platinum Jubilee bank holiday earlier this month."