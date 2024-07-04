Prior 54.7

Overall activity continues to expand in the UK construction sector, although the rise has cooled since the month before. That owes to a renewed downturn in housing activity. Meanwhile, commercial activity continues to expand at a sharp rate and that is helped by a modest rise in civil engineering activity as well. S&P Global notes that:

"Continued growth of the UK construction sector in June meant that the sector has recorded sustained expansion throughout the second quarter of the year. While there were signs of a slowdown in the latest survey period, most notably around housing activity, firms indicated that a slowdown in new order growth was in part related to election uncertainty. We may therefore see trends improve once the election period comes to an end.

"Moreover, confidence in the year ahead outlook remained strong and firms increased employment to the largest extent in ten months. "In terms of inflation, there remains little sign of cost pressures picking up to any great extent, encouraging firms to expand purchasing activity. Supply-chain conditions also remained favourable."