Prior +0.4%

Services -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%

Industrial output +0.8% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%; revised to +0.3%

Manufacturing output +1.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.3%

Construction output +0.5% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior +1.9%; revised to +1.7%

The monthly reading doesn't mean much on a day like this, when the focus is more on the quarterly estimate here.