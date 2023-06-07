Reuters with the info via a survey of labour force recruiters in the UK. The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC):

starting salaries for permanent staff rose at the weakest pace in over two years (although it acknowledges is still at a historically high pace overall)

the number of permanent staff placements dropped last month at the sharpest rate since January 2021

its gauge of demand for staff fell to a five-month low

Remarks from the report:

"The jobs market remains subdued, with the latest survey results showing dampened hiring activity amid ongoing economic concerns,"

Bank of England rate hikes are weighing, of course.