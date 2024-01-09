British Retail Consortium (BRC) data:

Like-for-like sales +1.9% y/y in December

prior +2.6%

Total sales +1.7% y/y in December

November was +2.7%

BRC comment:

"The festive period failed to make amends for a challenging year of sluggish retail sales growth, as weak consumer confidence continued to hold back spending,"

Survey sponsors KPMG:

"Christmas shoppers ditched clothing, jewellery and technology gifts, opting for beauty, health and personal care products,"

---

GBP/USD little changed around 1.22747

---

Like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.