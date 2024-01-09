British Retail Consortium (BRC) data:
Like-for-like sales +1.9% y/y in December
- prior +2.6%
Total sales +1.7% y/y in December
- November was +2.7%
BRC comment:
- "The festive period failed to make amends for a challenging year of sluggish retail sales growth, as weak consumer confidence continued to hold back spending,"
Survey sponsors KPMG:
- "Christmas shoppers ditched clothing, jewellery and technology gifts, opting for beauty, health and personal care products,"
---
GBP/USD little changed around 1.22747
---
Like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.